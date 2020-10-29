Watch: Elephant Calf Tries To Take Down Older Tuskers, Video Leaves Netizens In Chuckles

A video which shows a two-month-old elephant calf trying to take down his elder siblings has left the internet in chuckles. The nearly one minute clip was shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Trust, an organization that rescues and rehabilitates elephants on the African continent. Alongside the rib-tickling clip, they wrote that Lapa, the calf was a “little menace” as they hailed his innocence mischief. “He may only be two months old, but he has all the swagger of a full-grown bull,” they quipped.

In the clip, the feisty baby tusker could be seen trying to take on not one, but three other elephants - each of them bigger than he himself is. As the clip progresses, Lapa could be seen pushing and shoving Sattao, Musiara, and Olsekki, who all look quite shocked at the “bravado of the pint-sized boy.”

'What a cutie'

Since shared earlier today, it has been viewed 34,722 times and garnered a myriad amount of comments. Siding with the elder tuskers, a user wrote, " love that they are gently shoving back trying to show him where his place is" While another user presented his gratitude to the trust thanking them for sharing it. "ncredible footage into the socializing of young elephants!! .Thank you for sharing," they wrote. "Still SMH, the way he gets on his hind legs to make sure he gets in a strong headbut," quipped another. While another user wrote, "Seems like he's part mountain goat! What a cutie."

Read: Assam Forest Department Seizes Railway Engine For Killing Mother Elephant And Her Calf

Read: Two Killed, One Injured In Elephant Attack In Odisha

Read: C'garh: Elephant Calf Found Dead, 15th Jumbo Death Since June

Read: 'Elephant Equivalent Of Handshake': Photograph Shows Calf Squeezing Man's Nose

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.