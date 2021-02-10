Watch How THIS Kindergarten Teacher Motivates Students, It's Absolutely Inspiring

A school teacher from Ohio shared an inspiration video that every kid should watch. In the video, she is reciting a motivational Will.i.am's song that went viral as fans loved her positivity and enthusiasm. According to the caption of the video, the teacher and the students say these every morning during the meeting hour as a little motivation session. “Morning meeting is such a special part of the day. It sets the tone and gets off to a great a start!”, read the caption of the video.

Kindergarten affirmations

The video begins with the teacher saying, ‘I am strong’ and the students recite after her. Further she continues by saying, ‘I am talented, I am strong, I am so so special’. The words of affirmation have been inspired by Will.i.am’s song I Am. “Happy Monday beautiful people. Remember to speak kindly about yourself”, read the caption. The video has been set up in the classroom and the teacher can be seen wearing a mask as a safety precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. In the end of the video, the teacher says, 'I can achieve anything'. Let’s have a look at the video.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 74.5K views. "I wish I had your voice! My voice cracks and is too quiet", wrote an Instagram user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "I need to start MY MORNING like these Kindergartners!!". Making a sarcastic remark, another person wrote, "Me at 29 telling doing this before work". Instagram users can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/itsmoniquesworld)

