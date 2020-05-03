Watch: Lion Enters Empty School Building In Gujarat, Netizens Amazed

With people confined inside their homes due to coronavirus pandemic, many animals have now taken to streets. Recently, animals like horses, zebras were spotted on the streets of Paris, while elephants have been seen strolling around in many Indian cities. In South Africa, penguins were seen taking leisure walks. However, a lion took it a notch higher by entering a primary school premises in India.

The incident happened in Una village of Gir Somnath district in Gujarat. The district also houses Gir national park which is famous for its population of lions. The 13-second clip was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on Twitter and shows two men bringing a huge metal cage to capture the lion who looks at them from a window inside a classroom. Nanda, in the caption, revealed, that the lion was eventually released into the forest.

'Released back'

Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled👍



Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled. A lion entered a primary school building in Una village in Somnath and was captured & released back in the forest.

The post had received over 2,400 views and 220 likes. Many amused netizens also took the opportunity to shower a variety of comments. Many of them were amused by the excitement and zeal of the lion.

Look at the priceless expression on his face 🦁 and his excitement & curiosity when rescuers from Forest Dept arrived!!#સાવજ 🦁 — manvendrasingh rahevar (@iammanvendra11) May 3, 2020

Prisoners for life 😞 poor lions. — Hunt0917 {🇮🇳} (@Kargil_) May 3, 2020

Because the king of the jungle strongly agrees that शिक्षित परिवार, सुखी परिवार. 🦁📚🏫 — 𝚜𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚙 🇮🇳 (@iam_Sudip) May 3, 2020

I was on bike trip through gir forest and inside i met with a guy manning a train crossing only having an axe. It was great experience to share with him. He gave me many insights on forest and lions. — SHIN CHAN (@____J_O_K_E_R) May 3, 2020

