Giraffe Does Not 'give Up' Despite Being Attacked By Lions, Netizens Inspired

A video of a giraffe “not giving up” despite being attacked by a pride of lions has inspired the internet. In the clip that emerged online, displaying immense courage, valour, and perseverance, the animal stands firm in the grasslands enduring the physical assault against it conveying a daunting message to its attacker that it is "fearless". Eventually, this intimidates the lions who flee the scene while the giraffe proudly heads for his own path.
The 1 minute 30-second clip was shared by the Naveed Trumboo of the Indian Revenue Service on his official Twitter handle that has amassed over 20k views and nearly 900 likes. The internet has lauded giraffe’s spirit and said that the brave animal is an epitome of bravery and humans must learn the spirit of not giving up from the giraffe who kept holding his ground despite an attack by half a dozen ferocious lions. The uploader wrote in the caption that the video is a lesson on persistence and one has to learn to keep the faith and hold still when times get tough. He added, the giraffe stood for at least 5 hours facing the crisis situation.
A Lesson on Persistence. There will be many who will try to pull you down. But when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 28, 2020
Here a giraffe managed to keep standing for 5 long hours after being attacked. Eventually the pride of lions had to give up. pic.twitter.com/ctDjtGQtbR
“Cool, calm, determination and patience can win in any situation,” wrote a user. “You cannot defeat a person who never gives up, the giraffe in this case,” wrote another.” Very inspiring,” wrote the third. The video is being shared widely by many to inspire people to not surrender in tough times, and as many as 258 have shared the clip already.
Patience , hard work, perseverance— Tahair Shaik (@TahairShaik) April 28, 2020
Can make all ur dreams come true.
Be like the giraffe ❤
Bravo efforts and lesson to learn as well ... you need have strong mettle— Firoz (@Fizi_Logic) April 29, 2020
Lions prefer to kill their prey first...If a gang of hyena were there the giraffe would have been dead...— girijesh (@giri6026) April 29, 2020
Don't get bogged down by difficulties. Stay strong.— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 28, 2020
You are so very inspiring— Aditya (@Aditya80796590) April 28, 2020
Wow— ((Kashur boy)) (@AminMir11) April 29, 2020
The giraffe is the G.O.A.T here😤💪🦒— Sparkle girl (@humansarenoshit) April 28, 2020
Inspiring video..👌— Mayuri (@Friend4u_Mayuri) April 29, 2020
My favorite quote.😊
When the situation becomes difficult, the strong will work harder to meet the challenge. 🙏🏻
A miracle! Faith&Patience personified. The Giraffe taught us all the lesson of life:— AmbikaThapar (@ambika_thapar) April 29, 2020
Silence &patience, are miraculous qualities,capable of turning the ordinary into EXTRAORDINARY and the meek into the MIGHTIEST.
Thanks ,also to the team who captured the scenes🙏
