Paris: Circus Animals Roam On Streets As Humans Stay At Home Amid Lockdown

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world for almost a month now, several weird and unusual videos have been doing rounds on social media related to the preventive measure. A video from the streets of Paris recently surfaced online showing circus animals roaming freely at night. One of the videos that is going viral on Twitter shows one zebra and two horses running alongside a car in the streets of Paris, France.

The video was shared by a user named Lara and it has since garnered more than 2,48,000 views and 388 likes. According to reports, the animals escaped from a zoo in Ormesson-Sur-Marne after the gate of their enclosure was left open. The user shared another video of a horse running loose on Paris road. The post is attracting a lot of reactions from Tweeples who feel the animals are reclaiming their rights to nature. One user wrote in French, "Nature regains its rights lol."

y’a un ZÈBRE dans la ville de mon pote 😭😭 ça a changé le 94 pic.twitter.com/II77bSYkBQ — لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 10, 2020

Les gars j’ai plus de forces 😩 pic.twitter.com/rLmAWif38B — لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 11, 2020

France has been placed under lockdown since mid-March with all non-essential meetings and schools shut until further notice. France extended its lockdown period for another three weeks until May 11. According to data by worldometer, France has recorded over 1,36,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with over 14,900 deaths so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,20,000 lives across the world and has infected over 19,36,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, Iran, the US, France, the UK, Belgium surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

