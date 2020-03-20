Viral Video Of Crab Vs Toy Robot Fight Shows How People Are Dealing With Self-quarantine

People worldwide are finding unique ways to keep themselves engrossed amidst self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus infection, they are finding out unique ways to keep themselves engrossed and entertained amid such time of panic all around and one such thing happened recently. A video of a crab in a fight with a toy robot is doing rounds on the Internet and netizens are fascinated with it.

A user shared a 13-second TikTok video on his Twitter handle where viewers can watch a crab fighting with a robot of its size. While the robot keeps on moving, trying to attack the crab, the insect pushes the robot and triumphs eventually.

The video has garnered more than 3 million views in a single day. Netizens seemed quite mesmerised by the epic fight. While some called it animal cruelty, others said it can’t be termed so since the animal wins. A few other users appreciated the crab’s amazing fighting skills with which he pins down the robot.

More than the fight, some were impressed by the skills of the two animals.

How people are dealing with quarantine

These are just one of the many creative measures that people have devised for passing some fun time indoors while being in self-isolation. Others are singing songs from balconies, playing tennis through windows and exercising at home.

The coronavirus outbreak has made people across the world trying to stay at home. The WHO and CDC have shared serious concerns over the multiplying number of novel coronavirus cases, requesting people to take all precautionary measures.

