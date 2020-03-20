Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO, and many countries and local governments have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. Supermarkets and other grocery stores are also being changing their operations for the convince of the customers. GameStop has instructed its retail employees to keep the store open even if local authorities ask them to shut it down. Game Stop new store hours have been set up for the convenience of the customers. Here is all you should know about the GameStop new store hours.

GameStop new store hours set up to fight Coronavirus COVID-19

GameStop has instructed its employees to amended the GameStop hours to GameStop new store hours. Under these new GameStop hours, the customers will be seen practising social distancing and GameStop new store hours will allow only 10 customers in the store at any given time. GameStop new store hours have also followed the CDC rules of keeping 6-foot parameter between customers in checkout lines. GameStop new store hours are 12 pm to 8 pm and will be followed until March 29, 2020. Under the GameStop hours policy, door-to-door services will be provided to the customer.

GameStop new store hours will put a hold on all gaming events and midnight launch activities until further notice. The GameStop hours policy has suspended temporary video game and consumer electronics trade-in practices until Sunday, March 29. GameStop new store hours will put the interactive gaming stations in the stores to a temporary halt. They will also be encouraging their customers to consider online purchasing of the goods. Here is a tweet they shared about the GameStop hours. Take a look.

We are working diligently during this unprecedented time to provide our customers & associates with the safest environment possible. Please see below for details on new changes we are enacting & click here for our full statement: https://t.co/qP9jDQUmjs pic.twitter.com/d99kxviz7Q — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

