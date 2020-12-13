Last Updated:

Wedding Food Gets Delivered At Doorstep; Netizens Call It A 'Fine Idea'

Joining the list of digital engagements and socially distanced haldi ceremonies is the latest trend of sending wedding food at the guests’ home

Tweet shows wedding food delivered at doorstep, netizens call it a 'Fine Idea'

The coronavirus pandemic has shadowed weddings and related festivities not only in India, but across the globe. Joining the list of digital engagements and socially distanced pre-wedding ceremonies is the latest trend of sending wedding food at the guests’ homes. The innovative concpet came into light after photographs of food being served at doorsteps started doing the rounds on the internet.

The photographs were shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name of ‘Shivani’. While the first picture showed the wedding invitation card, the other three featured packed food boxes along and instructions on how to table the authentic South Indian cuisine.  

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 15,000 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people with several appreciating the innovative idea. "Also these days some relatives, since the limit of guests is 50 are keeping different functions and inviting different sets of relatives for each so that no is left out," wrote a user sharing another trend. "Someone like me who gate crashes, random weddings for lunch... How about us?? This isn't right....," joked another. 

Innovative haldi ceremony

Recently, a bride’s family members also found an innovative method of holding a “safe” Haldi ceremony. In a post shared on Twitter by the acclaimed restauranteur Harjinder Singh Kukreja, the attendees at the ceremony can be seen using a long stick roller to apply the turmeric on the bride as a precautionary measure from contracting coronavirus. The 13 second footage has amused the internet as users lauded the family’s adherence to the safety protocols and hailed them for adjusting well into the “new normal”. 

