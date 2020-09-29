'Innovative Haldi Ceremony': Guests Use Paint Roller To Ensure Social-distancing | WATCH

With the coronavirus advisory in place that restricts the number of guests and mandates social distancing, a bride’s family members found an innovative method of holding a “safe” Haldi ceremony. In a post shared on Twitter by the acclaimed restauranteur Harjinder Singh Kukreja, the attendees at the ceremony can be seen using a long stick roller to apply the turmeric on the bride as a precautionary measure from the novel COVID-19. The 13 seconds footage has amused the internet as users lauded the family’s adherence to the safety protocols and hailed them for adjusting well into the “new normal”.

In the caption, Kukreja wrote that the pre-wedding ceremony was in fact one of the most innovative yet where the turmeric, oil, and water were being applied from the container with a roller on the bride by the wedded women. In the clip, which has now amassed over 5.3k views, the women can be seen wearing the face masks and following the 6 feet apart advisory to make the celebration safe for all present.

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!



This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

As the clip opens, a woman clad in blue saree submerges the large paint roller into the turmeric paste stored in a container, she then applies the roller on the arms of the bride who can be seen seated on the floor. The women can be seen smiling and laughing as the bride gets smeared with the Haldi paint. The footage which is now being circulated widely was originally shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers from Cinematic Films on its Instagram handle.

Netizens call the ceremony 'fun'

“First time I am seeing this turmeric paint.,” joked on in the comments as netizens appreciated the ceremony taking place with safety. “This way looks so much more fun!” Said another, pointing out that the paint roller was perhaps a better substitute than the hands in the traditional ceremony otherwise. “This made me smile,” the third wrote, making a laughter emoticon. The video was also widely shared across Twitter by several other users with hilarious captions.

👍 — Kottapally Varaprasad (@varaprasadk2) September 29, 2020

That's funny 😀 — Night Growl (@rajesh_ydawg) September 29, 2020

😆👍 This way looks so much more fun! — Lil’ Miss Stubborn (@Ktibbo20) September 28, 2020

Haha! Such a good idea haldi paint 😅 — Jass Kukreja (@jass_kukreja) September 28, 2020

Awesome 👌 😆😆😆 — Rohan Singh Battoo (@rohansbattoo) September 29, 2020

🤔 — Abdullah Hançer (@4614abdullah) September 29, 2020

