'Well Done': Firefighters Save Cat Stuck On Top Of A High Pole, Watch Dramatic Rescue

The Limerick Animal Welfare Organization took to its official Facebook handle and shared a video of the firefighters helping a cat to come down from a pole. The video shows the firefighters struggling their way to rescue the cat. The organization which is responsible for taking care of stray and abandoned animals in the Limerick area thanks the firefighters in the caption as it says, “Thank you to the Limerick Fire Brigade for responding and rescuing a poor cat that was stuck on top of a very high pole this afternoon”.

The 50 seconds short video clip begins with two firefighters on a crane. The crane has been lifted as high as the pole. As the video progresses, we see the crane getting closer to the black and white furred creature. The cat, in the beginning, seems to be a little scared as it tries to move away from the crane. However, towards the end, one of the firefighters catches hold of the feline, who is very reluctant to leave the pole.

Netizens thank the firefighters

On watching the vidoe, netizens took over the comment section to thank the firefighters for their bravery. In the caption, one Facebook user wrote, "Oh well done! Thank you firemen. Cats can go up things but can’t get down again as I learnt when one of mine was chased up a tree by a dog! She just kept going higher and higher". Another Facebook user wrote, "Aww, thank you to the fire Brigade. The cat looked all " I'm fine" as they were going up to get it, but I'm sure was really glad to be rescued". The video has managed to gather 2K reactions.

(Image Credits: Facebook/LimerickAnimalWelfare)

