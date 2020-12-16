Video: Little Boy Helps Ducks In Building A Nest, Netizens Hail 'nice Helper'

Indian Forest Service Official Susanta Nanda took to his Twitter and shared an adorable video where a little boy can be seen helping the ducks in making their nest. The video shows the little one passing on twigs to the duck as it puts it in the nest. Nanda shares the video with a very sweet message as he wrote, “Help all in building their nest”.

Boy helps the duck

The 33 seconds very short clip begins with a boy passing on a piece of twig as a duck comes towards him to collect it. The duck further moves ahead and adds this piece to a nest that it is building with its fellow duck. The duck keeps going back and forth to collect the twigs from the boy and put it in the nest. In the background, the one filming the video can be heard laughing on seeing the adorable gesture of the little boy.

Netizens react

Uploaded on December 11, the video has managed to gather 2K likes. "God bless the little boy! We need more children like him who would respect our animal friends and treat them with sensitivity, care, and affection", wrote a Twitter user in the ccomment section. Another person wrote, "Great job boy. Still people are showing interest on animals, birds rather than mobile". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "Amazing to witness compliance of obligations, under an un-written, MOU".

