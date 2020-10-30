'What A Legend': 65-year-old Man's Obsession With Red Dead Redemption 2 Stuns Internet

In an amusing incident, an image of a 65 year old man playing the game ‘Red Dead 2- story mode’ has surfaced on the internet and the netizens are left in complete awe. The image has been uploaded on Reddit username, ‘u/ApeWatcher’, and it shows the elder man holding the remote controls in his hand. According to the caption of the image, the uploader has tried many times to make him play other games. However, the old man is adamant and only wants to play this one game.

Red Dead Redemption obsession

The image shows the old man comfortably sitting on a beige couch, trying to focus on his game. He can be seen holding the remote controls and interestingly he is wearing a ‘Red Dead Redemption’ sweatshirt. The game is considered to be a bestselling game and is a sequel of Red Dead Redemption. It takes approximately 50-80 hours to complete the story mode and as per the caption, the old man has completed it more than 30 times. The caption says, “My 65 year old dad. He plays Red dead 2 story mode for hours every day. He finished the story 30+ times at this point. I’ve tried getting him into other games but he only wants to play Red Dead 2”.

Read: The Queen's Gambit Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens; Fans Call It 'a Marvel To Watch'

Amused by the post, netizens bombarded the comment section. The image has been upvoted 96 per cent of times. One Reddit user wrote, "Red Dead Redemption 2 is such a work of art I wish a lot of people in my life could experience it or wanted to experience it. My late grandfather was a huge fan of westerns and had every John Wayne movie in existence. If a western was on, that's what we were watching. I wish he could have played Red Dead Redemption 2. His son, my dad is still with us but I have a hard time getting him to play anything other than Sid Meier's civilization. I know he would love it if he just figured out how to play it, but he's stubborn". Another person wrote, "Damn man. My grandfather died in 2005, he used to loved all the classic westerns. What an amazing experience to show him this masterpiece".

Read: Anupam Kher Shares His 16-hour Flight Journey To New York, Says 'spoke To Myself A Lot'

Read: Bulandshahr: Woman Marries Against Family's Wishes; They Kill Her Father-in-law

Also Read: Brazil Reaches 150,000 Deaths From COVID-19 Milestone

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/ApeWatcher)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.