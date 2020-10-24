Anupam Kher shares his 16-hour flight journey to New York, says 'spoke to myself a lot'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who returned to New York after spending eight months in the country to commence shooting for his web series New Amsterdam shared his experience of traveling amid the pandemic. Anupam shared a video of him landing in New York and wrote that after a 16 hours flight and he is finally back with “new pandemic flight rules.”

Anupam Kher lands in New York

The video starts with the actor showing the skyscraper of New York while landing on the runway. The video showed the amazing picturesque landscape of the city along with the pleasant weather. While landing in New York, the actor said, “finally landed in New York after long. I am so so happy at the moment.” While captioning the post, the 65-year-old actor wrote that after a 16-hour flight, he is back in NY. He witnessed some new pandemic rules like flight entertainment, TV non-functional, Food packed in boxes, and in-flight staff covered in white (PPE). He further wrote that during his journey, he spoke to himself a lot and realized that he never felt his own presence life for so many hours.

After a 16 hour flight I am back in NY. New pandemic rules: Flight entertainment Tv non functional! Food packed in boxes and in-flight staff covered in white (PPE). I spoke to myself a lot. I have never felt my own presence in my own life for so many hours. But overall nice.😍😎 pic.twitter.com/MgWVc374LD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 23, 2020

Anupam who spent 241 days in India during the lockdown period, also shared an in-flight video on Twitter where he can be heard talking about spending eight months in India due to the coronavirus lockdown and also said that the last eight months spent in the country will always be memorable for him. In the video which was recorded when Anupam was about to take off for New York, he expressed his sadness of returning back to America because of the shooting of his series. Anupam also thanked all the people and his fans for showering their love on his throughout the lockdown with their comments under his post.

241 दिन देश में गुज़ारने के बाद मैं अब न्यूयॉर्क जा रहा हूँ। मेरे सीरीज़ @NBCNewAmsterdam की शूटिंग शुरू हो रही है।ये 8 महीने अब हम सबकी ज़िंदगी के अभूतपूर्ण महीने रहेंगे।आप लोगों के प्यार के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया।अपना ख़याल रखना। और चेहरे पर मास्क लगाए रखना ज़रूरी है।🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/yQo9TQko9f — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, before heading off to New York, Anupam completed the shooting of his 541 films The Last Show which will also feature his friend a co-actor Satish Kaushik. The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri was shot extensively in a palace in Bhopal and the adjoining areas. The actor had thanked MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing great support to the team and helping them for making their dream come true.

