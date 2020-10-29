The Queen's Gambit Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens; Fans Call It 'a Marvel To Watch'

The American drama TV miniseries, The Queen's Gambit, has been making headlines ever since it premiered on Netflix on October 23, 2020. The seven-episode miniseries is based on 1983's novel of the same name by renowned American novelist Walter Tevis. The Queen's Gambit cast boasts of Anya Taylor-Joy alongside an ensemble star cast and showcases the story of a female chess prodigy.

The Scott Frank and Allan Scott series had created quite a buzz on social media ahead of its release, for its one-of-a-kind storyline. However, looking at The Queen's Gambit review by critics and portals, the miniseries definitely has managed to live up to the expectations. Apart from critics, the Netflix Original has also been widely lauded by the audience on social media. The Queen's Gambit IMDb rating also stands tall at an astonishing 8.9 out of 10 stars.

The Queen's Gambit cast, plot and fan reactions.

The Queen's Gambit description on the official website of Netflix reads, "In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction." Moreover, the plot of the film focuses on the life of Beth Harmon, an orphan chess prodigy. It is a fictional story that takes the audience through Beth's journey of becoming the world's greatest chess player which starts at the age of eight.

Along with her quest to become the greatest chess player, the miniseries also showcases her battle with emotional traumas and her dependency on alcohol and drugs. The Netflix Original is set against the backdrop of mid-1950s to the 1960s. While the newly-released miniseries' cast is headlined by Anya Taylor-Joy, other actors including Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Patrick Kennedy, and Marcin Dorociński are seen in pivotal roles.

Ever since its release, The Queen's Gambit has been showered with heaps of praise by netizens on Twitter. While one user tweeted writing, "The Queen's Gambit had NO RIGHT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST SHOWS OF THE YEAR What do I do now that I've finished it", another wrote, "I’m going to shout about The Queen’s Gambit to anyone and everyone I come across".

Check out netizens' reaction to 'The Queen's Gambit' below:

I've watched a lot of TV during this cursed year--I know I'm not alone--and the best of the best is THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT, on Netflix. Utterly thrilling. I thought nothing would beat THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO SEVEN, but this does. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2020

Finished The Queen's Gambit. It will now be a part of my personality for the next month pic.twitter.com/rJ22fmmZsp — Natasha║BLM (@cailleachsplaid) October 27, 2020

the queen's gambit is as close to a perfect show as we are going to get this season and yes i am including the mother character's stilted way of speaking which is actually fully period accurate — rachel syme (@rachsyme) October 28, 2020

day four of costumes using clothes already in my closet!



beth harmon from the queen’s gambit pic.twitter.com/pRV9a1CFXo — m🦇 (@meg_abyte) October 28, 2020

Just finished watching The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix and have to say that it is such an astounding tv-series.



For a young woman chess player, Ms. Harmon is an elegant but a deadly one.



20/10♟♟ #chess pic.twitter.com/zdBI9i7mnT — r l d (@areldy) October 28, 2020

Finished The Queen's Gambit in a day and idk, but it got me so emotional i lovee it sm. 🥺🤍 — 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐀 (@cheskadionisio_) October 27, 2020

"Creativity and psychosis often go hand in hand—or, for that matter, genius and madness"



-The Queen's Gambit (2020) pic.twitter.com/P6bvqhbplg — Minion on crack (@joelyn_n) October 26, 2020

Let me introduce you to my newest obsession. I still have to episodes to finish the queen's gambit. pic.twitter.com/Jid1hZj6eh — Quqi (@QuqiAli) October 26, 2020

Just finished The Queen's Gambit on Netflix! One of the greatest limited series out there. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/KZ0Oa86ie3 — Kathleen Beyer (@KathleenBeyer2) October 26, 2020

finished The Queen's Gambit, anya taylor-joy is, as always, a marvel to watch



and yes i am now in love with Jacob fortune-lloyd pic.twitter.com/c9G9KijrgH — kyra (@phantomthreads) October 27, 2020

