Google Maps now lets anyone upload Street View photos with just a phone

Announcing its latest update, Google has said that its Street View for Maps would now let anyone contribute to the photos using just a smartphone. While large Google vehicles till now have been responsible for contributing to Google Map and Google Earth, the latest update would now allow anyone to click and upload pictures. Once the images are uploaded and published, the app automatically rotates, positions, and creates a series of connected photos on Google Maps.

“Using our new connected photos tool in the app, you can record a series of connected images as you move down a street or path,” Google explained in a blog post.

The updated version, which is only available for Android users till now, uses ARCore. ARCore is the augmented reality technology used by Google for its line view orientation experiences in Google Maps. The updated version of Street View is currently supported only in devices running Android 7.0 or higher.

Privacy controls

The uploaded images would also use the same privacy controls as used by Google in its own street view images. The controls include blurring people’s faces and license plates and allowing users to report imagery and content for review. While the updated version would not be as polished as Google’s own pictures, it would definitely make it a lot mot accessible.

Earlier this year, Google revealed a new update coming to bring a great mapping experience for all its users. However, this new update for Google Maps is not about the user experience or Map upgrades for better location positioning. This time, Google Maps' colourful persona is going to be enhanced by the organisations. According to Google, the app will feature a “colour-mapping algorithmic technique” to its satellite imagery that covers 98% of the world’s population to deliver “an even more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at a global scale.”

Image: Google