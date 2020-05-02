What's Viral:Hungarian Couple Is At It Again, Recreates Scenes From 'Harry Potter' & 'GOT'

With the lockdown, everyone is resorting to creative ideas to spend their time indoors. Hungarian couple Fanni and Norbert have put their creative heads together and are recreating iconic scenes from their favourite web series or films. This time, they picked scenes from Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and Harry Potter.

Hungarian Couple recreates iconic scenes from shows and films

Using what seems to be like their dining room setting, the couple recreated a scene from Harry Potter. Professor Umbridge is seen standing behind Harry as she punishes him. The couple also recreated one of the most popular scenes from Star Trek.

They also picked a range of different scenes to recreate from the popular drama Game of Thrones. In one of the pictures, they recreated the scene where Bran is being carried by Hodor on his back. Another scene they recreated is Tyrion pouring himself a glass of red wine. They picked one more scene where Daenerys is seen sitting next to Khal Drogo's dead body with her hand on his chest.

The couple worked as improvisation artists before the Coronavirus crisis hit. Norbert revealed in an interview with a leading agency that they always liked dressing up and have attended a lot of costume parties when they were at University. Using basic ingredients from the kitchen, they now easily recreate iconic scenes. They used tinned tomatoes instead of blood, a vacuum cleaner instead of a gun and so on.

Norbert also said that they both love watching films and work in theatre. Viewers now write to the couple asking them to enact more scenes and sometimes, even slide in some demands. Fanni said that she just hopes that the pictures bring a smile to people's faces.

