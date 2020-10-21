PICS| Rare White Sea Turtle Found On South Carolina Beach With Genetic Condition 'leucism'

On the morning of October 18, people of Kiawah Island woke up to a surprise as they discovered a rare white turtle hatchling in the nest. The Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found the baby turtle crawling across the sand, on a lookout for sea turtle nests on the beach. Town of Kiawah Island took to its official Facebook handle as they shared various images of the newborn. According to the caption, such a rare turtle was the first one in the area.

Rare white turtle found

The Department shared 9 images that show the newborn. While few images show the white turtle crawling on the sand, others show it in someone’s hand. There are also images on the team members and a car made up of sand. The tiny creature can be seen with his eyes partly closed. His body parts are all wounded up by sand particles. According to the caption, the baby has a genetic condition called leucism. The caption says, "Leucism is a condition where animals have reduced pigmentation. Leucism is different from albinism as albino animals have a complete loss of pigment, leaving them completely white with red or pink eyes".

Read: Rare White Sea Turtle Found On South Carolina Beach

On seeing the images of the turtle, netizens bombarded the comment section. Also, the post has been shared over 500 times. "Those babies are the cutest! Cheers to the beach patrol, what would those turtles do without you", wrote a Facebook user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "This is so beautiful! Thanks to all of the Turtle Patrol Volunteers who protect and watch over these beautiful creatures!".

Read: Alligator Tries To Eat Turtle, Netizens Amazed To See Unexpected Twist | Watch

Read: Video Of Turtle Giving ‘high-five’ To Crocodile As It Swims Past Takes Internet By Storm

Also Read: Rare Golden Turtle Spotted In Nepal, Being 'revered As An Incarnation Of God Vishnu'

(Image Credits: Facebook/@townofkiawahisland)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.