Who Is Binod And Why Is He Trending? Hilarious Viral Meme Explained

Internet users have been taken aback by a random meme that has been doing the rounds on the internet. A meme named 'Binod' has been going viral on the internet which has left many netizens wondering why is the word 'Binod' trending on various portals like Twitter. Though Twitter is known to trend bizarre hashtags all the time, #Binod was evidently odd enough even for the platform. So what exactly is the Binod meme and why is it trending?

Why are Binod memes trending?

The trend kicked off when a YouTube video by the channel Slayy Point titled 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)' was uploaded back on July 15, 2020. The video brought to light a number of bizarre Indian comments on YouTube and other platforms which were either funny or random at best. One of the comments highlighted in the video was made by a user named 'Binod Tharu' who simply wrote 'Binod'.

Still from 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)'

The comment posted by Binod Tharu actually received 7 likes, for no particular reason, which was deemed even more hilarious by the YouTuber duo of Slayy Point. As seen before, netizens do not waste time to churn out memes based on any topic. With the 'Binod' meme also, netizens did not leave any stones unturned and went on a meme spree revolving around what now is being regarded as the mysterious character 'Binod'. While some users shared Binod as Iron Man from the final scene of Avengers: Endgame others made revolving around the identity of the person. Check out some of the memes below -

#binod is now trending on Twitter*



The meme has reached to the point where Slayy Point has now changed the About section of their YouTube channel. Their channel description now read 'Founder of BINOD. Hello Binod Army xD'. Check it out below -

This won't be the first time YouTubers in India have sparked a meme sensation on the internet. Recently, Carryminati's song Yalgaar had resulted in a surge of memes based on the YouTube Vs TikTok argument which had taken over social media a few weeks ago. Besides this, JCB was also one random meme that had gone viral on the internet.

