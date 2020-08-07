Danish Sait's 5 Hilarious Answers During AMA Session Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Danish Sait has been garnering a lot of appreciation for the portrayal of his character in the recently released comedy-drama film, French Biryani. The actor took to his Twitter handle and asked netizens to pour in questions and ask him anything. The actor got flooded with numerous questions to which he gave hilarious answers using his wit. Here are some of the AMA answers by Danish.

Danish Sait gives hilarious answers during AMA session

A netizen asked the actor when, according to him, the city will get smooth roads. The film French Biryani is also set in Bengaluru. Here is what Danish replied to the fan.

Q: Hi Danish , can you please answer me when we will see smoth roads in Bengaluru ? Specially without potholes thank 🙏🏻#AskDanish

- @Sameer__Gajjar



A: pic.twitter.com/TthRYfNAXm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 6, 2020

Read Also | Kubbra Sait Wishes 'wild Child' Danish Sait On His Birthday, Says 'I Lucked Out'

Another fan asked the actor what are Ramamurthy Avare’s tips for long life. Ramamurthy Avare is a popular character Danish Sait is known for. The tips given by Danish were hilarious. Check out the tweet below.

Read Also | Danish Sait Opens Up About Personal Life, Says His 'house Felt Like A WWE Set Growing Up'

Another fan asked what is Bevarsi Kudka’s drink of choice. Bevarsi Kudka is one of the characters Danish Sait has played and is popularly known for. Here is what the actor’s response to the question was. Check out the tweet below.

Another netizen asked the actor who was Ramamurthy’s avare’s friend and what was the name of the friend. The actor gave a rather witty response to the question. Check out the tweet below.

Read Also | Danish Sait’s ‘French Biriyani’ Trailer Promises To Tickle Your Funny Bone; Watch Video

Another fan asked a question pertaining to the actor’s characters that he has played. The netizen asked why does Didi Medems lead Ramamurthy Avare on and then break his heart. The actor responded from Didi Medems’ side. Check out the tweet below.

Q: Why does didi medems lead Ramamurthy avare on and then break his haaart? #AskDanish

- @Super_Dhupar



A: pic.twitter.com/jAz3rWm2vD — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 6, 2020

Danish Sait's French Biryani

Amazon Prime Video’s French Biryani has been winning hearts ever since it released on the OTT platform. The laughter riot is spread across the span of two days, which takes the audience through the streets and corners of Bengaluru like never before. The plot of the movie revolves around a Frenchman named Simon played by Sal Yusuf, who is taken around the entire city by autorickshaw driver Asgar played by Danish Sait in search of his lost suitcase.

Danish Sait, too, has been gaining many praises and a lot of acknowledgement for his performance in the movie. The very fresh humour and unexpected and untimely comedy scenes in the movie have given the audience great laughter. The movie has now become a Pan-India movie, gaining positive responses from all over the country, it is a huge achievement for Kannada films. The movie is directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

Read Also | Kubbra Sait's Net Worth; Here's How Much Prosperity Did 'Sacred Games' Add To Its 'Kuckoo'

Read Also | Ankita Lokhande Stumped By '15 Min' Sushant Suicide Conclusion; Recalls 'he'd Faced Worse'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.