WHO Collaborates With Mr. Bean To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus, Watch Video

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of respite, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is now devising innovating methods to spread awareness. Recently, the Geneva-based organisation took to YouTube to post an animated video of famous cartoon Mr. Bean to draw attention towards the disease.

In the video, posted earlier this week, Mr Bean takes upon himself to tell people about the ‘essential COVID-19 checklist’. In his goofy yet serious way, he shares his essential COVID-19 checklist which features points such as ‘ Keep yu hands clean and don’t touch your face’. In addition, it also instructs people to keep an eye on symptoms, approach the doctor and keep a distance of a minimum of one foot.

"Practising hand hygiene, correct cough etiquette, physical distancing and knowing your symptoms are among the main ways people can protect themselves from COVID-19" WHO wrote along with the video.

'Best WHO worker'

The clip has captured immediate response from people garnering over 45.509 views and over 319 likes since posted. The post has also been flooded with a bandwidth of comments. One user wrote, "Was not expecting this. Mr Bean is a treasure" while another wrote, "Ha! Mr Ben seems to be the most competent worker @ WHO" Yet another user questioned, "Where is face protection mask" Meanwhile, another comment read,"Mr Bean being the mascot for the World Health Organisation, no irony there then! Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s been in charge throughout the way they’ve dealt with it!"

Read: US: No Charge To SC Policeman Who Shot Black Teen

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Expects World To Hit 10 Million COVID-19 Cases Next Week

This comes as the head of the World Health Organisation warned that the pandemic is accelerating and producing record daily high. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference that the world cannot fight the pandemic divided, referring to the criticism from US President Donald Trump. Tedros' comments came as the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus soared in Brazil, Iraq, India, and southern and western US states, overburdening the healthcare system.

Read: WHO Backs Saudi Decision On Hajj

Read: Italy Mulls New WHO Guidelines On Virus Patient Isolation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.