WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Expects World To Hit 10 Million COVID-19 Cases Next Week

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, June 24 that he expects the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe will reach 10 million next week.

According to Worldometer, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has crossed 9.5 million mark. The WHO chief added that the UN health body is supporting many countries in the battle against the pandemic with oxygen supplies and other medical aid but added that the 'demand is outstripping supply'.

We are now almost 6 months into the greatest crisis the world has faced since World War II.



Until this week, Africa had fewer reported cases than any other region. However, there have now been more than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 and Africa's now overtaken the Western Pacific. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 24, 2020

Tedros backs Saudi's decision

Tedros while attending a press briefing supported Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Hajj pilgrimage to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

We support the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia's decision to proceed with this year's #Hajj with a limited number of pilgrims of different nationalities living within 🇸🇦. This is another example of the hard choices that all countries must make to put health first. https://t.co/uLZMeGiCQQ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 24, 2020

With the global cases crossing 9 million, the head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the pandemic is accelerating and producing record daily high. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference that the world cannot fight the pandemic divided, referring to the criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Tedros' comments came as the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus soared in Brazil, Iraq, India, and southern and western US states, overburdening the healthcare system. The first one million cases of COVID-19 were witnessed in three months, however, one million cases have now come in just eight days, Tedros said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

