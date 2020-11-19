'Why Google?': Disappointed Netizens Demand International Men's Day Doodle, Allege Bias

Comparing International Men’s Day with other 'special days', disappointed internet users on November 19 have been demanding Google for their own ‘doodle’ to commemorate the day and question the reason behind 'discrimination'. From sharing movie dialogues to scenes from Mr Bean, men across the globe shared memes about how ‘sad’ they are without anybody ‘noticing’ the day and said that the 'world doesn't care'. Even though #InternationalMensDay has been trending on Twitter, some internet users have been continuously tagging Google to ask for a doodle.

This is how Google celebrated Men's Day . Ye Google bhikk gayi hai😒 #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/0hPCo7Rmq3 — زیـــZiYaDــــاد🦅 (@i_amZiyad) November 19, 2020

November 19, International Men's Day,

No one will wish any man.

Google did not dedicated any doodle, no FB notification.



Why World Why ?#InternationalMensDay — 桃 園 阿✨🥀 (@gurpreet_84) November 19, 2020

Google celebrated #InternationalMensDay by doing nothing to it's home page. Why only importance to Women's day only. — V I J A A Y (@Oye_Vijaay) November 19, 2020

International Men’s Day

Introduced by Thomas Oaster on February 7, 1992, the International Men’s Day was officially reviewed by Jerome Teelucksing who chose November 19 to honour his father’s birthday and also because, on the same day in 1989, Trinidad and Tobago's football team had united the country to qualify for the World Cup. Even though it was practised for years in other nations, India witnessed the first International Men’s Day in 2007 and this year’s theme is “Better health for men and boys”.

The aim of this year’s theme is to spread awareness about mental health among men and the essential measures required to be inculcated in day-to-day life including social, emotional, physical and spiritual. The International Men’s Day is also important to highlight the discrimination against gender and the work still required in the aspect of gender equality that is often impacting the well-being of males across the globe. Males have also been the victims of patriarchy, societal norms, mental health, and suicide which is also the biggest killer of men under the age of 45.

People on the internet have taken this opportunity of Men's Day to celebrate the men in their lives with all the 'beautiful' things they do and the reason their life is 'as precious for them as women's'. From the homeless people to victims of domestic abuse, and law, men in all phases of life deserve the same recognition as any other gender. Some of the internet users, took on Twitter to motivate men to reject the stereotypes and 'truly express themselves', while others resorted to comparing it with Women's Day.

