Tina Ambani Shares Photos Featuring Her Husband And Sons On International Men's Day

Actor Tina Ambani tied the knot with business tycoon Anil Ambani in the year 1991 and since then, has spent most of her time as a philanthropist. Tina Ambani has appeared in at least 21 films in a career spanning 16 years. She keeps her fans updated on Instagram about her life and posts a lot of pictures with friends and family. Read on to know her post about the 'wonderful men' in her life.

Tina Ambani's Instagram post on International Men's Day

On the occasion of International Men's Day today, Tina Ambani took to Instagram to raise a toast to the wonderful men in her life. She posted three pictures on the occasion of International Men's Day, featuring her sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, along with her husband Anil Ambani. Her caption read, "A toast today to all the wonderful men who empower the women in their lives and stand as a rock of support for their mothers, sisters, wives, children, family and friends. Blessed to have this empowerment and support in my life: from my father, father-in-law and brother to my husband and sons." She also added the hashtag #Internationalmensday. The first photo shows the father and sons posing together for a happy picture, all wearing white outfits. The second picture has Anmol and Anshul wearing casual outfits and posing amidst nature and the last one shows Anil Ambani with his sons at a pilgrimage site. Take a look at her carousel post-

Tina Ambani's Instagram is filled with pictures of family and friends. She recently posted a picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Nita Ambani wishing them a happy birthday. She also posted photos with twins Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani wishing them on their special day. She is currently the chairperson of Mumbai-based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Harmony for Silvers Foundation and Harmony Art Foundation. Her famous films include Rocky, Jigarwala, Aasmaan, Pukar and Yeh Vaada Raha.

Take a look at her birthday posts uploaded for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nita Ambani and Isha and Akash Ambani.

Image Credits: Tina Ambani Official Instagram Account

