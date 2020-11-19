Madhuri Dixit Nene Commemorates International Men's Day, Says She Misses Her 'boys'

International Men’s Day is observed on November 19 every year. To celebrate the 'loving' men in her life, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to post an adorable photo with her 'pillars of strength'. Read to know what she said in the caption.

Madhuri Dixit Nene commemorates International Men’s Day

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to share a photo of her with her sons and husband to wish them a Happy Men’s Day. In the caption of the photo, she endearingly called them her boys and also said that she misses them. Madhuri Dixit Nene also described the three boys in her life as loving, caring and her pillars of support.

Fans and followers of the actor also showered their love on the family . They used red hearts and fire emojis to express their love. See their reactions here:

International Men’s Day is celebrated to appreciate the sacrifices done by men and also to make the male gender feel appreciated for their contributions to society. Each year, there is a theme surrounding the celebrations of Men’s Day. This year, the theme is ‘Better Health For Men And Boys’.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s husband is Shriram Nene who is a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. The two tied the knot in October 1999. She has said in many of her previous interviews that her husband was not aware of her celebrity status when they started knowing each other. Madhuri Dixit Nene’s children are Arin and Ryan of age 17 and 15 respectively.

Madhu Dixit’s photos on Instagram are widely loved by her fans and followers. Madhuri Dixit’s photos also include her husband and children frequently. She also shares pictures of her travel diaries on her social media. Madhuri Dixit’s photos also feature her dog Carmello.

The Tezaab actor has started sharing cooking videos on her YouTube channel. The videos also feature her husband wherein they make various dishes together.

Dixit is known for her roles in Prem Pratigyaa, Tezaab, Dil and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! She also starred in Devdas, Kalank and Gulaab Gang. She has also won many awards and accolades for her performances in films. She also received the Padma Shri Award in 2008.

Image courtesy- @madhuridixitnene Instagram

