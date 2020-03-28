The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Wild Animals Venture On Streets As Most Countries Under Lockdown Due To COVID-19; Watch

What’s Viral

With several countries under lockdown and movement restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports of wildlife venturing out on streets have emerged

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wild animals

With several countries under lockdown and movement restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports of wildlife animals venturing out on streets have surfaced. Animals around the world, deers, nilgais, turkeys, and Malabar civet, are exploring human colonies and empty roads which they often avoid due to traffic and perceived threat from the human population.

Malabar civet, which is listed as critically endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, was spotted on the roads of Kozhikode during the lockdown.

Read: London's Iconic Abbey Road Repainted Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Vietnam To Close All Non-essential Services To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Sambhars, Malabar civet, and nilgai

A video of herds of sambhars was shared on Twitter which was claimed to have spotted near Rajaji National Park. Another user posted a video of Nilgai venturing on the roads of Noida in broad daylight.  Check out other videos from around the world:

Read: Bangla Sahib Gurudwara To Offer Free Meals Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Fact Check: Did PM Modi Announce A One-week Internet Shutdown In India Amid Coronavirus

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Kamal Haasan
HAASAN ISSUES CLARIFICATION
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE