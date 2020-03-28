Wild Animals Venture On Streets As Most Countries Under Lockdown Due To COVID-19; Watch

With several countries under lockdown and movement restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports of wildlife animals venturing out on streets have surfaced. Animals around the world, deers, nilgais, turkeys, and Malabar civet, are exploring human colonies and empty roads which they often avoid due to traffic and perceived threat from the human population.

Malabar civet, which is listed as critically endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, was spotted on the roads of Kozhikode during the lockdown.

Now it’s turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road👍🏻Critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals. Endemic to western ghats, not seen since 1990 surfaced at Kozhikode( sometimes known by its anglicised version, Calicut) during present lockdown. pic.twitter.com/aDvsx9QEGC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2020

Sambhars, Malabar civet, and nilgai

A video of herds of sambhars was shared on Twitter which was claimed to have spotted near Rajaji National Park. Another user posted a video of Nilgai venturing on the roads of Noida in broad daylight. Check out other videos from around the world:

Spotted on the playground at the elementary school next door, which has been closed for several days ... wild turkeys! That’s a first. #coronavirus #westoakland pic.twitter.com/tGA4y1l09c — Charlotte Simmonds (@CharSimmonds) March 20, 2020

Now Spotted deer herds on the road.

Sender says that it’s near Rajaji National park. Wildlife really claiming their space🙏

( For some Cynical about WL reclaiming it’s area on my earlier posts-This is a recent video. Effects of lockdown. Not fake😂) pic.twitter.com/zy00IewZIS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2020

This is reported video from Noida Sec 38 opposite sector 18 near Great India Place mall. #CoronaLockdown More animal sightings being reported from various places ##LockdownImpact pic.twitter.com/9u42CLsMM9 — Joel Samuel (@joel__Samuel) March 27, 2020

Arribada(mass nesting) of Olive Turtles are almost over off thr coast of Odisha .10000+ were recorded tonight. It will now be sporadic.

It was bit late this time. Happened during daylight at Rushikulya mouth, after 2015. An Albino was recorded by the staff for the 1st time🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BQ0EuWq3P3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2020

