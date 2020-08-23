Last Updated:

Image Of Tiger Camouflaged In Bushes Baffles Netizens; Can You Spot It At First Glance?

Sagar shared two images of a tiger, one a long-shot, where the beast, if seen carefully, can be seen sitting under the shade of wild bushes another a close-up.

Social media is full of pictures and images of animals that netizens visit to distract themselves from the usual toxicity that flows on the internet, Recently, wildlife photographer Sagar Damle shared amazing images of a tiger, which he reportedly captured in Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. Sagar shared two images of a tiger, one a long-shot, where the beast, if seen carefully, can be seen sitting under the shade of wild bushes, another a close-up, where the animal can be seen giving an intense look at the camera.  

The images have garnered more than 800 likes since it was shared on August 20. One user commented, "Yes have heard these words almost in every Tiger Reserve I visited, "Tiger is always watching you. Whether you sight a Tiger or not is your luck" and that's true." Another user wrote, "Nature is amazing and humans need the patience to observe. Great shoot."

Tigers at risk

Tiger, which is the largest in the cat species, has been classified as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to reports, currently, there are 3,000 to 4,000 adult individuals that are living across the world, with India alone hosting the largest population of them all, nearly 75 percent of the global tiger population. Tiger faces the risk of poaching, habitat destruction, human-wildlife conflict among other things. 

