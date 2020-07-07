Wimbledon Shares Endearing Moment From 2017 Ladies Doubles Match

While the Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since World War II, the fraternity recalled one of the most endearing moments from 2017 matches. Revisiting the incident on Facebook, Wimbledon posted the clip when the Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters beckoned a male spectator onto the court and asked him to compete with her at the other end of Court Three in an all ladies' doubles match wearing a skirt. The event had left the fans in the court and later the internet in splits.

"In 2017, a viral moment at The Championships with Kim Clijsters would change one fan's life forever...," Wimbledon wrote, as it shared the throwback visuals. A three-time US Open winner and twice Wimbledon semi-finalist, Clijsters could be heard asking her fans suggestion for where she could serve, to which the man shouted that he wanted her to go for a body serve for the next point. In response to that, Clijsters called the man on the court. She asked him to dress in the white skirt, which he complied, and shortly he was seen hopping onto the play point as the audience cheered. Clijsters had etched her fan an outfit herself as he had to be appropriately dressed in order to play. In fact, she dressed him herself, all the while laughing and giggling. Later, the man had got the attire autographed by the iconic player.

Internet hit by nostalgia

“The Famous Skort is being auctioned for the Gavin Glynn Foundation. Go to the gavinglynnfoundation.ie for all the details,” the man named Chris Quinn later posted on Twitter. As a part of 'Wimbledon Recreated', the authority shared the video as a campaign for 2020 fortnight. The fans were hit by nostalgia and the video amassed a huge reaction.

