'Black Lives Matter' In Tennis: Venus Williams' Father Roasts Reporter In Interview; Watch

Ever since the death of George Floyd in police custody back in May triggered the Black Lives Matter movement all over the world, the tennis community has been quick to pledge their support. Several tennis players took to social media to share their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Players such as Naomi Osaka, Coco Graff and Venus Williams talked about the Black Lives Matter movement, aiming to spread awareness about the issue.

Talking about the Black Lives Matter movement, Venus Williams said that the solidarity shown during the Black Lives Matter movement brought her to tears. In relation to Venus Williams and the Black Lives Matter movement, an old video has resurfaced online which shows when a 14-year-old Williams had her father stand up to her in an interview which got vitriolic.

Also Read: England Players To Carry Black Lives Matter Logo On Shirts During Test Series Against WI

Serena Williams father defends young Venus Williams during an interview

The video in question is from an interview Venus Williams was a part of, 25 years ago. The interview features correspondent John McKenzie and took place for ABC News Day One in 1995. In the video, the journalist questions Venus Williams’ confidence, to which the young Venus Williams replies “I know I can beat her...I'm very confident,". The reporter, on the other hand, seems unimpressed by the confidence shown by Venus Williams, questioning her as to why the young player is saying it so easily. When the journalist pesters the young tennis player about her confidence, it is then when Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams steps in.

This video of Richard Williams defending Venus's confidence when she was 14 yr old is the best video on the internet pic.twitter.com/NqnCRJsLLf — disco ric (@RicWilson) August 29, 2018

Also Read: Serena Williams Enjoys Game Of Tennis With 2-year Daughter In Matching Outfits: Watch

Richard Williams questions the reporter about his doubts regarding her daughter’s confidence. Richard Williams goes on to question why the reporter is repeatedly asking Venus Williams about her confidence, despite her answering the question the first time. When McKenzie tells Williams that he can’t keep interrupting, the father of Venus and Serena Williams teaches the interviewer a bit of a lesson.

Also Read: Serena Williams' Father Richard, Will Smith And Warner Bros. Sued Over Biopic Dispute

Referring to Venus Williams, Richard Williams roasts the reporter about how he’s dealing with the image of a 14-year-old child. Williams scolds the reporter saying that the child is going to be playing tennis when both he as well as the reporter will be in their graves, referencing to Venus Williams. He then goes on to say that when Venus Williams has said something, she’s done telling what happened. Richard Williams concludes that Venus Williams is a little black kid, and the interviewer should let her be that, asking her to leave Venus Williams alone.

Also Read: Will Smith's Daughter Shares A Cryptic Post In Light Of Rumours About Her Mother's Affair

The clip in question has been doing the round for some time now. It has also been reportedly included in a documentary featuring Venus Williams and Serena Williams. Both the Williams sisters have been strong proponents of the Black Lives Matter movement, and their father’s actions show where they got the courage to speak up from.

Image Courtesy: instagram/venuswilliams