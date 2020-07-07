US: South Dakota Guv Accompanies Donald Trump After Being Exposed To Coronavirus

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined US President Donald Trump on Air Force One after being exposed to coronavirus positive Kimberly Guilfoyle who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. According to an international media agency, soon after the July 4 fireworks disappeared above the Mount Rushmore, Noem and US President aboard the jet despite having close contact with Trump Jr’s girlfriend who tested positive of COVID-19 on July 3. There have been several instances when Donald Trump has been exposed to the novel coronavirus that has infected nearly three million people in the United States and caused 130,306 deaths.

Moreover, Noem did not wear a facemask after hugging Guilfoyle who turned out to be infected. According to reports the South Dakota Governor tested negative of COVID-19 shorty before welcoming the US President to the state on July 3, a day after her interaction with Trump Jr’s girlfriend. Even though Trump campaign staff member Guilfoyle’s testing positive of COVID-19 prompted many Republicans to take precautionary measures against the spread of the pathogen including Rep Greg Gianforte, who suspended in-person campaigning.

Noem won’t get tested again for COVID-19

Noem’s spokesperson Maggie Seidel has reportedly said that the South Dakota Governor has no plans of getting tested again for COVID-19. Moreover, Seidel also denoted Noem’s decision to take the ride with US President on the jet on his way back to Washington DC as a demonstration of how to live with the novel coronavirus. South Dakota Governor’s spokesperson even indicated towards the World Health Organisation’s comment who said that the transmission of coronavirus from asymptomatic people is “rare”. However, this stands in contradiction from the comments made by experts at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who recommend wearing of facemasks at public spaces.

Trump’s misleading claims in July 4 address

Amid criticism over the country’s response to the coronavirus contagion, US President Donald Trump utilised his address on 244th Independence Day of US to state series of misleading claims. From saying that China will be “held accountable” to claiming that “99 per cent” of COVID-19 cases are harmless in the country. The White House organised an event ‘Salute to America’ with guests mostly defying social distancing and skipping masks on July 4 when the coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 2.9 million with more than 130,000 deaths.

Inputs/Image: AP



