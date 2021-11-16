There's no denying the fact that social media is flooded with entertaining videos that can keep users entertained for hours, and the latest addition to this list is a video of a woman crushing the most apples with her biceps in just one minute. Shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records (GWR), Linsey Lindberg created a record for doing the unusual. Whoever came across the video couldn't resist expressing their views on it and chances are high the video would leave you surprised too.

Sharing the video, they captioned it as, "Most apples crushed with the bicep in one minute is 10 by Linsey Lindberg – AKA Mama Lou". The video opens with Lindberg standing amid a huge audience who are cheering her on as she crushes the apples one by one. In the same video, the "strong woman" is seen twisting the frying pan and tearing a thick book.

Lindberg is also known by her stage name, "Mama Lou". She also holds records for tearing five decks of cards in a minute and having the most telephone directories torn in half in one minute, according to Guinness World Records on Instagram. Since the video went viral, it has amassed more than 50,000 likes and thousands of views, along with a flood of reactions. Some users appreciated the talent, while some expressed funny reactions.

One user who saw the video said, in a joking manner, "I can't even open a jar of pickles." Another user commented, "She's built differently." A third person said, "She is the Hulk." Another user jokingly said, "God help her husband". "I pray for the kids of this lady," wrote another Instagrammer. "Excellent" wrote another.

Image: Instagram/@Guinnessworldrecords