Video Of Woman Perfectly Sealing Half-eaten Packet Of Chips Wins Internet

Sealing a half-eaten bag of chips is a real struggle. Not only rubberbands, but people also use paper clips and staplers to keep them fresh until next time. However, a woman recently devised a simple way to re-pack a bag of chips and her trick has been winning the internet.

The folding method

In a recently shared video clip, a woman could be seen demonstrating a folding method which secures the chips even when the packet is inverted. She begins by folding sides of the bag inwards to make a triangle-like shape. She then flips the bag and rolls the empty portion till the time you can't roll without crushing the chips. Finally, she flips the pocket-type corners inside out.

The 29 seconds was posted on Facebook by Michelle O’Brien with the caption" Apparently we have been closing the chip bags wrong.” Since shared, it has caught everybody's attention and has been liked over eight thousand times. The post has also racked up over seven thousand comments. While many have lauded the trick, many others joked that leftover chips are rare. One user wrote, "if u ever have leftovers" while another wrote, "my families method is still better". "you will have to tried do it haha", one comment read.

