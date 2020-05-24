People Tricked Into Changing Their IG Usernames To Food Items Are Now Getting Roasted

As lockdown in India extended, so did the usage of social media. Not only did challenges and live sessions surged, but also pranks took a digital form. Recently, Name Change prank went viral on Instagram as people tricked their friends into changing their usernames into food items, the catch being here is to get it to be done twice.

'Bhelpuri, Pizza, Kadhaai Paneer'

According to the revised Instagram policy, if a user changes his/her name twice within 14 days, he is disabled to change it for the third time. The rule which was introduced to prevent people from misusing the name change feature is now being used to trick people into changing their usernames into something stupid. The prank has been quite successful with people changing their names from Gulab Jamun to Kadhai Paneer.

Meanwhile, adding fuel to the fire, netizens have now taken to not only Instagram but also Twitter to roast the victims of the prank.

Friend, Friend everywhere

nor any Friend to TRUSTðŸ™‚.#Instagram #NAMECHANGEprank — Shesh Joshi (@sheshjoshi) May 22, 2020

