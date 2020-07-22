Kerala Woman Who Helped Visually Impaired Man Gets Rewarded With A New House

Earlier in July, a video went viral where a woman ran towards a bus to stop it to help a visually impaired man board it. Someone recorded this act of kindness and put it up on social media. Reports suggest that the woman in the video is named Supriya and she works at a textile shop called Jolly Silks and her husband works in a private company. She has been working there for the past three years.

'Kindness is beautiful'

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

Recent reports suggest that her good deed has been rewarded by a new house. Mr. Joy Alukkas who is the chairman of Joyalukkas Group came to know about this incident. He was kind enough to visit her house and congratulate her. She used to live in a rented apartment.

People came on social media to appreciate Supriya. The video went viral and it ws shared by many people on Twitter. People praised her act of kindness and the video gained millions of views on social media.

'Kindness is beautiful': A few days back a woman who helped visually-impaired man to get on the bus is now invited to meet chairman of #Joyallukas and was gifted a residential house. pic.twitter.com/haCdGpLyjv — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 21, 2020

While we all are applauding her act and the gift karma has presented with, I could not find her name anywhere. As per a video posted on YouTube this young lady's name is Ms Supriya and she works as a sales woman at M/s Jolly Silks - Thiruvalla, Kerala. Well done Supriya !!!



🙏 — Nitin Kulkarni (@nitienk) July 21, 2020

Happy for her.



There are many good people all over the world, just no videoes of them.



In villages, its a way of living. — Vidya (@VidyaSanatani) July 22, 2020

As per reports, Mr. Joy asked Supriya to pay a visit to him at his head office in Thrissur. Little did Supriya know she was walking into her own new house. Surprised by the great gift given for her act of kindness, she reportedly said that she was completely surprised. She became extremely emotional and had tears in her eyes. She added, whatever happened was an act of spontaneity. She also had a conversation with Jolly Alukkas, who is the wife of the chairman. Supriya said that she was completely moved by her words.

