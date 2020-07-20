Kerala: Chennithala Seeks Sitaram Yechury's Response Over CM Vijayan's 'Consultancy Raj'

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has written to CPI-M National General Secretary Sitaram Yechury highlighting 'corruption, nepotism and other illegal activities' under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala. The Congress leaders also apprised the CPI-M chief about the gold smuggling scandal which has alleged links with the Kerala Chief Minister's Office. Chennithala 'regretfully' stated that Yechury's silence on crucial issues related to the functioning of the government is 'deafening.'

Chennithala, in his letter to Yechury, wrote, "The series of events related to corruption, nepotism and criminalisation of state administration has now culminated in the exposure of a long-running smuggling racket using diplomatic channels with deep links to the Chief Minister's office."

Apart from the gold smuggling case, Chennithala pin-pointed 6 decisions which the Chief Minister has taken while 'keeping the Cabinet in the dark' and are 'unilateral and authoritarian' in nature. These include the decision to engage Sprinklr to collect health-related data, the 'E-mobility project' which Chennithala claimed is a 'backdoor entry of Price Waterhouse Coopers,' entry of KPMG as a project consultant for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and others.

"It is clear that Shri Vijayan has introduced 'Consultancy Raj' in the state. International funding agencies such as the World Bank are calling the shots, with the government carrying out their diktats," the Congress leader wrote.

'No-confidence motion'

The Congress party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala in the backdrop of the Gold Smuggling case. In the letter addressed to the Secretary of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Congress leader V. D. Satheesan read that the Congress-led UDF expresses 'no confidence' in the CPI(M) led government in the state adding that they would want to move a resolution against the Pinarayi Government in the Kerala assembly.

This comes shortly after the Congress-led UDF demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister after the role of top bureaucrats and government officials including the ex-principal Secretary was exposed in the Kerala Gold smuggling case.

NIA continues investigation

The NIA had took over the case after Centre's nod on July 9. The investigative agency will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. The agency has slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for eight days. NIA has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed.

During a hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

