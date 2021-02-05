Woman Goes Viral After Styling Hair With Gorilla Glue Spray, Sends Netizens Into A Frenzy

A video of Tessica Brown, also known as Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, using Gorilla Glue spray on her hair, has gone viral. In the video, Brown can be seen issuing a warning in a pair of viral videos where she can be seen claiming that she has used the adhesive product to ‘finish off’ her hairdo. Brown ran out of her go-to hair spray and decided to use the Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute. She says that her hair has remained ‘unmoved’ after weeks and more than a 'dozen hair washes’.

Gorilla Glue hair video takes over Twitter

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it’s stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

At the beginning of the video, she says that her hair has remained ‘unmoved’ for more than a month and it isn’t by choice. Brown said that when she does her hair, she finishes off with her go-to hair spray. One day when she ran out of spray, she used Gorilla Glue spray and that was a bad idea. She added that she had washed her hair fifteen times and it remained unchanged and unmoved. In the video, she can be seen demonstrating how severely her hair is glued.

She says, “My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It. Don’t. Move”. She advises the viewers that if they ever run out of their hair glue spray, they shouldn’t use Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute ‘unless they want their hair to be like that forever’. Brown’s video has now also taken over the microblogging site.

Netizens react to the video

Several netizens have shared the video on their respective handles and expressed their thoughts and opinions. Desus Nice also commented, “saw gorilla glue trending and thought there was a new strain out”. Justine Skye too wrote that the lady with Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving him anxiety. A user in a similar situation asked for ‘constant updates' on how to get Gorilla Glue out of hair. Another user created a funny video where a person can be seen using a hammer to separate hair strands. He captioned the video as “gorilla glue lady tonight”. A user posted a screengrab of Gorilla Glue’s official team comment on her post.

saw gorilla glue trending and thought there was a new strain out — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 5, 2021

Omggg this lady with the Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving me anxiety! 😭 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 4, 2021

I’m like invested in this gorilla glue hair situation now. I need constant updates. — bebe mama (@imbrandisanise) February 4, 2021

Gorilla glue’s official TT commented on her page! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OqZ8pTKIck — Janée (@JaneeMonique808) February 4, 2021

Image Source: A still from Gorilla Glue spray video

