Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Suggested Idea Of Eyebrow Slit In 'Anek'; Thanks Director

Ayushmann Khurrana posted the new look that he is going to be sporting in his upcoming movie Anek on February 3, 2021. His Instagram post saw the actor in a look, unlike anything he has been seen in before. The eyebrow slit the actor can be seen with was an idea he came up with for the character, he told Mid-Day. Ayushmann Khurrana has been known to bounce creative ideas off his directors and he did the same with director Anubhav Sinha. Khurrana went on to say that he was thankful to Sinha for being open to his idea and that this openness was what made their creative partnership interesting. Khurrana said that the idea was to make the character have a “distinct look.”

Ayushmann Khurrana with eyebrow slit

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked with Anubhav Sinha in Article 15 before. In his post, he wrote that he was really excited to be working with Sinha for a second time, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. 😃🙏🏼.” He further wrote that he was presenting the look that he was to be sporting in the film as the character Joshua and credited the producers of the film.

The first of the two photos posted by Ayushmann Khurrana is a picture of the actor with director Anubhav Sinha. Ayushmann is seen holding a clapboard in his hand which has the word “AGAIN” written on it signifying the collaboration of the actor with the director a second time around. The two are seen standing against a seemingly endless forest with no end to the trees and greenery in sight.

The second picture is a solo shot of Ayushmann Khurrana. The eyebrow slit is the focus of the picture here. He is seen wearing a green jacket over a green tee. He also has a full face of facial hair. The actor has been captured moodily staring off into the distance in the picture while being seated in a red jeep. This look for the character of Joshua is unlike anything the actor has been seen in before. The movie falls into the genre of a crime thriller. The movie is being extensively shot in Assam’s Kaziranga region and is believed to be the most expensive project of Anubhav Sinha till date, according to Mid-Day.

