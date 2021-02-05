Kylie Minogue Is Engaged To Paul Solomons; Paul's Excited Step-mom Confirms Marriage Plans

Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue, as per various reports online, is now engaged to her boyfriend of nearly three years, Paul Solomons. The news regarding the engagement, as per a report on DailyMail.co.uk, was unveiled by her actor friend, Billie Piper. In addition to the same, Paul Solomon's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, as per the very same report, expressed her excitement over the same and did confirm that Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons, the 46-year-old creative director of British GQ, will be seen taking vows in the coming future.

About Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons:

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons began seeing each other in July 2018, a little close to a year after her relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse ended. While referring to the early months of Kylie Minogue's relationship with Paul Solomons, the officials at HeatWorld had quoted a handful of sources saying that although the musician was in no mood to take their relationship to the next level at the time, she's most certainly enjoying Solomons' company. The publication in question had also quoted the sources saying that the two were getting increasingly close to each other. Minogue, in order to make her relationship with Solomons official, posted a picture of herself with the GQ director on her Instagram handle. In the picture below, the two can be seen looking affectionately into each other's eyes on a sunny day in New York. The picture can be found below as well as on Kylie Minogue's Instagram handle.

The Post:

Since then, occasionally, Netizens have been keeping tabs on the 52-year-old singer's equation with the GQ creative head honcho, but the couple itself has managed to keep their personal lives away from the eyes of the media. Up until recently, Minogue has denied each and every rumour or report that suggested that marriage might be on the cards for the two. As of now, Minogue herself or Solomons are yet to confirm the news regarding their supposed engagement.

