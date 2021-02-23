Woman Rants About Returning To Office In A Hilarious Video, Says 'ho Na Payega'

Ever since the pandemic has hit the entire globe, lockdowns have led to the shutting down of offices and most of the work has shifted online. However, now that there is a dip in cases, offices have started reopening. A video of an employee who is extremely unhappy about the reopening of her office has surfaced on the internet and has left the netizens into splits. The video has now gone viral with people all across social media sharing it.

'Biggest fear of employees working from home'

“Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end”, read the caption of the video. In the video, the employee can be seen constantly ranting about getting back to work. In the video, she says that three days back she got an email from her office where she was asked to tell how comfortable she is in getting back to work. ‘Meri rooh kaanp rahi hai’, she said in the video. She further talks about how she has learnt to live in pajamas and has packed her trousers away. Let’s have a look at the hilarious video.

Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end.😂🤣😂🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k — PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 173K likes. "Sahi bol rhi ladki... Ye Sawal koi mazak me bhi Puch le to rooh kanp jati hai...", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Hilarious to core. Indeed it is true for those in leadership and management too. Transport, Working lunch, useless Shopping in lunch hour, Coffee (fresh not free machine ones) , Time saving , living in Country side..endless bones". Tweeples can be seen retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "#TweetOfTheDay "Human being is a creature of habit".

Yaar this is too good. 😂😂 https://t.co/WHKKqGP3JE — Manu (@sunny_turlapati) February 23, 2021

This is for my IT friends :-) https://t.co/f8SJxwJ2BQ — Satish Kumar (@GurjarMonk) February 23, 2021

Ha ha ha... Lockdown created a lot of lazy fellows .... Now wanted to sit at home only and not wanted coming to office 😁 https://t.co/v6NQWCYHo6 — J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) February 23, 2021

(Image Credits:Twitter/@PiyushTweets1)

