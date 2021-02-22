COVID-19: BMC Collects Over Rs. 28 Lakh In Fine From People Not Wearing Face Masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 32.41 crore between March 2020 to February 21 this year from 16 lakh people who were caught without face masks in public spaces. According to BMC data, on February 21, Sunday, BMC collected Rs. 28,20,000 (Rs. 28 lakh in just one day) in fine from around 14,100 people.

BMC has collected fines worth Rs 32,41,14,800 (Rs. 32 crore) till February 121 this year from 16,02,536 (16 lakh) people. The municipal corporation made wearing masks or covering the face mandatory in public places since April 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and violating this protocol attracts a fine of Rs 200.

According to BMC guidelines, marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks.

#WATCH: Announcement being made at Crawford market in Mumbai, urging people to wear a mask or face legal action. pic.twitter.com/zFITyzrO8n — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Maharashtra: People flout social distancing norms, visuals from Crawford market in Mumbai. Police personnel gave mask to those who were found without one, and also penalised them with a fine of Rs 200. pic.twitter.com/IbhpQHcBmE — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Since the last one week or so, Maharashtra has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases with Sunday recording 6,971 new infections, the highest single-day tally in nearly four months.

Maharashtra Chief Minister even warned of a lockdown if people did not follow COVID-19 norms.

"Now again Corona is seen making its U-turn in our state. In next 15 days will be clear whether it is a second wave or no. We all became slightly irresponsible, with many roaming outside freely - not wearing masks. Today around 7000 new Corona cases has been reported. Last week, people were so casual saying “Corona is no where”, now see the situation. We are disrespecting our Corona warriors. It is heart-breaking," he had said.

