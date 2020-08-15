US Woman Sets Guinness World Record For Spelling 56 Words Backwards In 1 Minute | Watch

Clinching world record for spelling words backward has made Pam Onnen famous on social media. A video was uploaded by the Guinness Book of World Records on their official YouTube channel. In the video, Pam Onnen from Hastings in Minnesota is seen spelling 56 words backward in one minute and her incredible speed of spelling words backward has amazed netizens.

Read: Lives Lost: Woman Who Performance Shakespeare On The Street

"Pam felt that her town, Hastings, Minnesota deserved to have Guinness World Records title holder as an inhabitant. It is Pam's love of her town that has inspired her to achieve this GWR title. With this record attempt Pam wanted her historic town of Hastings to make history," Guinness World Records said on their website.

Onnen said that she did not know that there was a record of her talent. She said, "I looked up because this is just really weird. Nobody else I know does this. So much so that I wasn't going to tell this to anybody." She added, "I do this all the time. I must be really good. So then, I decided to look it up. And there was a record for spelling backwards!"

Read: Australia: Third Woman Injured By Humpback Whale During Snorkelling Trip At Ningaloo Reef

Netizens say 'it's impressive'

The video was shared on YouTube on August 12 and to date, the video has got more than 42,000 views. While sharing their comments on the video netizens say, “She had me, when she started everything backward... But when she did the backward-backward thingy I died”, “I can’t even spell those words normally as fast as her”, “This is as hard as saying the alphabet backward."

Read: Woman, Who Went Viral For Guarding Manhole For Hours, Says 'BMC Official Scolded Me'

Read: UP: Man, Son Shot Dead By Village Head's Husband

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.