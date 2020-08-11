Woman, who went viral for guarding manhole for hours, says 'BMC official scolded me'

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the emergence of numerous heroes, who have inspired people with their helpful initiatives. However, that’s not all, Good Samaritans continue to make headlines for their acts of kindness. One such woman, who had gone viral recently was a flower-seller from Mumbai’s Matunga, who stood near a manhole for hours warning commuters of the danger on a waterlogged road, and even celebrities had praised her.

Woman goes viral for generous act

The hero is Kanta Murti, who opened up about what transpired on August 4, where Mumbai was battling torrential rains, in an interview with ANI. The lady stated that she sells flower to support the education of her three kids, and that five of her kids are married. Since her husband is paralysed, she is the only earning member of the family, she said.

On August 4, Murti claimed that the floods had led to vehicles floating on the water and even objects from her home had washed away. That’s when she decided to open the sewer to drain out the water.

Mumbai: Kanta Murti, who was seen in viral video (of August 4) guarding an open manhole in Matunga to avert accidents, says she stood there for 7 hours.



Says, "I uncovered the manhole to drain water & stood there to warn vehicles. BMC officials came later & scolded me for it."

Murti stood near the manhole informing the commuters about the manhole for seven hours. She claimed that people praised her act, including police officials, and some offered her an umbrella. Though some people informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there was no help for the situation, until the water receded. She, however, stated that on the next day, a BMC official scolded her for opening the sewer.

The woman stated that an incident from 2017 where a man had died after falling into a open manhole, was at the back of her mind, prompting her to stay here and alert the people for hours.

Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu and many others had hailed Kanta Murti for her gesture, calling it ‘bautifully selfless’, ‘hope for humanity’ and more. ]

Hope for humanity !! â¤ï¸ https://t.co/rGYK7RghOI — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 8, 2020

I'm literally out of words after watching this video from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai.



The lady in this video stood beside the open manhole for straight 5 Hrs to warn commuters driving on the road.



Such an Incredible Human she's â¤ï¸ Hope the situation did get better pic.twitter.com/Z6BIZPKtbN — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 8, 2020

