Video: Woman Tries To Save Squirrel From Inflatable Pool, Here's The Twist

Not all rescue plans work, some plans backfire too. An epic fail of a woman's plan to rescue a squirrel has left the internet in splits. A short clip of the over altruistic activity, which was shared by a user on Reddit, shows a squirrel swimming in an inflated swimming pool when a woman wearing shorts and a T-shirt appears. Thinking that the rodent might need help, she looks towards the person holding a camera for help to which he replies ‘Don’t go near it’.

'Let me help you'

However, the two then make a plan to rescue the squirrel following which the woman gets a chair to lift the rodent. Placing the chair in the pool the woman then encourages the squirrel to climb on it so that she could place it on dry land. The event takes a hilarious turn after the squirrel, instead of running to the ground, jumps on the woman. Scared by the rodent trying to climb over her, the woman abandons the plan and runs away screaming.

Since shared, the clip has received over 33 thousand upvotes and a variety of comments from residents. One user wrote, " Next time just put the chair in the pool. The squirrel will climb the chair and jump out when he is done with his cardio training." While another wrote, " No need for rabies. Squirrels have never been known to transmit rabies to humans. In fact rarely if ever get rabies. And in any event, the virus is transmitted via saliva, so a bite or abrasion from the teeth. Tetanus booster a good idea always." Yet another user shared her experience and wrote, "Rabbits grunt and bite. My pet did this to me when I tried to give her medicine. Those bites hurt too".

