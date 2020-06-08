British Man Rescued From Well In Bali After Six Days, See Pics

A British man was rescued from a well in Bali, Indonesia after he fell and broke his leg and couldn't get out of his own. According to reports, the man named Jacob Roberts fell into a dry well on the outskirts of Bali in Pecatu village while being chased by a dog. The 29-year-old man was rescued after six days after he was spotted by a local resident who was searching for cattle feed in the area.

Man rescued after 6 days

Local search and rescue agency, Basarnas Bali issued a statement on its Instagram handle where it said that Jabob was successfully rescued from a four-metre deep well on June 6 at around 1:51 p.m. local time, one and a half-hour after the authorities received a report from Nyoman Budiantara about a man stuck in a dry puddle.

"We received a report from Nyoman Budiantara, Babinkamtibmas Pecatu and immediately sent a SAR team to the location," explained Gede Darmada, Head of the Bali Basarnas Office. Darmada revealed that the evacuation process during the COVID-19 pandemic period had to use a complete PPE, especially for personnel who were in direct contact with the victim.

The site where Jacob was stuck was not too far from the local office of the rescue agency as it took them just 15 minutes to reach the spot. "Upon arrival at the location, the team conducted field observations to take an evacuation step, because it was estimated that the foreigner was injured," Darmada explained. Three personnel went down to the puddle using stairs. Then the victim after getting initial medical assistance was lifted up using a stretcher.

