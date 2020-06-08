How Google's Plus Codes Can Play A Crucial Role In Rescue And Relief Operations

Most disasters arise with little or no warning and leave behind a trail of destruction. In the event of an emergency, it is critical to be able to convey the required information to emergency service providers accurately. Accurate information can help direct first responders to your location and save lives in the process.

However, trouble arises when one's location does not have a street address or one is less familiar with the area.

In such a scenario, Google can come to your rescue. Its plus codes feature allows users to share their location on Google Maps, even when they don’t have the address. Plus codes "can be used to uniquely identify any location, from a rural home out on a prairie to a small shop stall on a nameless street," as per Google blog. And the best part about it is that you don’t need a network connection to share your address; plus codes work whether you are online or offline.

With half of the world’s urban people living on unnamed streets (according to the World Bank), plus codes give every place an address and thus, help in disaster relief. This can help rescue teams locate any citizen trapped or stranted in inundated areas, storm-ravaged places, or areas without mobile network.

What are plus codes?

A plus code is 'like a street address for people or places that don't have one'. It gives an address to every place on the earth, allowing people to stay connected and thereby, improve their lives. Plus codes are digital addresses (alphanumeric codes) derived from latitude and longitude coordinates.

A plus code is 10 characters long, with a plus sign before the last two. It consists of two parts — area code and local code.

According to the plus codes website, "The first four characters are the area code, describing a region of roughly 100 x 100 kilometers. The last six characters are the local code, describing the neighborhood and the building, an area of roughly 14 x 14 meters — about the size of one half of a basketball court. Each code uses these two parts to locate a larger region and then find the precise location within that region."

Why are plus codes unique?

The technology is open-sourced. Thus, the plus codes are free. Plus codes work without a network connection. Plus codes work in places that are yet to be mapped. Since they don't use country codes, they work in disputed territories as well.

What's your plus code?

Open Google Maps and tap on a place to drop a pin. At the bottom, you’ll see an address. Tap this section to find the plus code and all details of the area. You can share the code with anybody. One can Google Search the code or search it on Google Maps to get the exact location.

(Picture credit: Unsplash)

