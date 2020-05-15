Video: Woman juggling football in high heels leaves netizens stunned

A video clip of a woman juggling football and that too in high heels has left the internet stunned. In the video, Raquel Benetti from Brazil could be seen juggling the football and showing some tricks while wearing pencil heels. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Seun who also challenged ace footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to respond.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has 24 hours to respond to this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2CJD4ymc8U — Seun (@akphies) May 15, 2020

Since shared earlier on May 15 on Twiiter, the clip had garnered over 100.3 thousand views and 9.4k likes. The post has also been showered with comments from netizens who could not stop gushing over Benetti's impeccable skils. Many also showed their loyalty towards their favourite football stars. Many others reiterated that no man could do it high heels as she did it.

'Only in Brazil'

Read: Sergio Ramos Rallies For Importance Of Football's Return For Economic, Mental Well-being

When she scores 90 goals in a calendar year let me know — Kenechukwu (@Kene__) May 15, 2020

I don't know about Ronaldo's juggling skills but I am sure Messi can do this but NO MAN on earth can do it in heels. Somebody give her a Balloon D'Or — Ifeoluwa Joel (@ifeoluwa_joel2) May 15, 2020

They need to do this in heels for a fair comparison! — Sonal Asthana, MD (@sonalasthana) May 15, 2020

Only in brazil can you find such a talent 👋 — 👑OKANLAWON👑 (@Sheyhunbabs) May 15, 2020

In addition to this, Raquel Benetti also has an Instagram account wherein she keeps on posting videos performing freestyle tricks with her talent. Her skills have won her a great fan following there too with nearly 1.2 million people following her page and showering her with praise.

Read: Tianjin Club Collapse A Wake-up Call For China Football: State Media

Read: How Lionel Messi Escaped Death In A Brutal Introduction To Football In Argentina

Read: Socially-distanced Buses And Elbow Bumps: German Football's New World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.