Last Updated:

Video: Woman Juggling Football In High Heels Leaves Netizens Stunned

A video clip of a woman juggling football freestyle and in high heels has left Twitter stunned. In the video, Raquel Benetti from Brazil could be seen juggling

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Video: Woman juggling football in high heels leaves netizens stunned

A video clip of a woman juggling football and that too in high heels has left the internet stunned. In the video, Raquel Benetti from Brazil could be seen juggling the football and showing some tricks while wearing pencil heels. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Seun who also challenged ace footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to respond. 

Since shared earlier on May 15 on Twiiter,  the clip had garnered over 100.3 thousand views and 9.4k likes. The post has also been showered with comments from netizens who could not stop gushing over Benetti's impeccable skils. Many also showed their loyalty towards their favourite football stars. Many others reiterated that no man could do it high heels as she did it. 

'Only in Brazil' 

Read:  Sergio Ramos Rallies For Importance Of Football's Return For Economic, Mental Well-being

In addition to this, Raquel Benetti also has an Instagram account wherein she keeps on posting videos performing freestyle tricks with her talent. Her skills have won her a great fan following there too with nearly 1.2 million people following her page and showering her with praise. 

Read: Tianjin Club Collapse A Wake-up Call For China Football: State Media

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🙏⚽️👠Raquel Benetti (@raquelfreestyle) on

Read: How Lionel Messi Escaped Death In A Brutal Introduction To Football In Argentina

Read: Socially-distanced Buses And Elbow Bumps: German Football's New World

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all