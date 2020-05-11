Sergio Ramos Rallies For Importance Of Football's Return For Economic, Mental Well-being

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos stated earlier this week that Spain will need football to uplift their economic situation amidst the coronavirus outbreak. More than 283,500 have died following the coronavirus pandemic but the situation has seemingly started to come under control in some parts of the world. The 34-year-old Real Madrid skipper believes that the return of LaLiga will help fans shift their focus from the pandemic for a while. All the major European leagues including LaLiga are currently at a standstill since March. However, reports are suggesting that LaLiga is set to resume from June 12 as Spanish top-tier clubs resumed training last week.

LaLiga return: Clubs resume training with social distancing

When will LaLiga return?

In an interview with Movistar, Sergio Ramos said, "Getting going needs time, the country needs football as economic support and the people need it as a distraction." The Real Madrid centre-back added that he cannot wait to compete again. Sergio Ramos added that for the league to return to normal everyone will have to act disciplined so that they eliminate the virus completely. "I want to send a message of support to everyone who has lost a loved one, we'll get through this and we have to come together," said Sergio Ramos.

Coronavirus Spain: When will LaLiga return?

Sergio Ramos added that every player will have to form a group to go to Valdebebas. The Real Madrid captain added that the team will be divided into different zones and will have to follow rules while training. Sergio Ramos said that even though the process is complicated everyone will have to follow it. "It will be La Liga who takes decisions, Germany has set the example we have to follow. We like being with our families but we have to be flexible too," said Ramos.

LaLiga return: Real Madrid's squad is back in training

Coronavirus Spain: LaLiga return on the cards, Barcelona, Real Madrid in fray for title

Barcelona were topping the LaLiga table by a mere two points before the league was suspended. Real Madrid are placed second as they look to climb back on top once the LaLiga return is underway. Sergio Ramos, while talking about their chances of winning LaLiga, stated, "Without fans, making a prediction is a bit brave. Our objective is to be champions."

