World Photography Day: Netizens Share Breathtaking Images To Express Love For Camera

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19, in order to celebrate the art of photography and how people perceive it. With the vivid use of social media, people around the world put forth their best pictures which vary from simple landscapes to conceptual portraits. If you browse through different social media platforms, you will come across artistic and stunning pieces that will help you view the world from a different perspective.

World Photography Day images

The origin of World Photography day can be traced back to 1837 when the Daguerreotype photographic process was invented by Frenchmen Lois Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce. Ever since, the camera, as a device, and the photography process has gone through various changes over the years. This day also celebrates the invention and its growth that has changed the world for better.

In the present scenario, photography is an art that is explored by a wide range of people across the globe. There are also various art schools that teach the basics to budding professionals. A few people also follow this art form as a leisure activity while a few others take it up as a passion or profession. They believe in showcasing the world through their perspective with the help of their special camera lenses. On World Photography Day 2020, social media platforms have been flooded with photographs of various kinds. Take a look at a few images on Twitter that are being liked by the people.

#WorldPhotographyDay best photo of my life. I have taken. ❤ pic.twitter.com/WJ0siJA3Fa — Ankit kumar 💎 (@AnkitTr34178325) August 19, 2020

Capture the moment!

Capture the beauty!



Wishing you all #WorldPhotographyDay 📷 pic.twitter.com/zSnuc8sd2A — Nivedita (@iNiveditaa) August 19, 2020

Keep capturing memories & keep sharing the beauty around you. 📸📷#WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/FcTXmRso5c — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) August 19, 2020

#WorldPhotographyDay

We can seek peace through photography ❤️

Moments to b cherished 😍! pic.twitter.com/VJQWougWTb — 🇵ràkásh(PK) (@Prakashraaj14) August 19, 2020

Famous quotes on photography

“Photography is the story I fail to put into words.”— Destin Sparks

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.” — Ansel Adams

“In photography, there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality.”— Alfred Stieglitz

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.” — Aaron Siskind

“A portrait is not made in the camera but on either side of it.” — Edward Steichen

“It’s one thing to make a picture of what a person looks like, it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.” — Paul Caponigro

