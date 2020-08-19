World Humanitarian Day Images To Share On Social Media And Spread Awareness

World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to real-life heroes who have sacrificed or dedicated their lives for humanitarian causes. The United Nations dedicated August 19 as World Humanitarian Day. It is dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities. Take a look at some World Humanitarian images below.

World Humanitarian Day posters 2020

There many communities and organisations spread across the world that strive to increase the importance of humanitarians by publicity and by spreading information. Some communities also speak to the press to spread key messages of World Humanitarian Day. There are also several public events that feature humanitarian work. To increase public awareness, since 2010, World Humanitarian Day focuses on humanitarian themes.

World Humanitarian Day is a global observance and not public awareness. World Humanitarian Day is a global observance and not a public holiday. It was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in December 2008. Interestingly, World Humanitarian Day does not have a logo because it does not belong to the United Nations or any other organisation.

Source: UN Oucha/Instagram

World Humanitarian Day Images

Humanitarians provide life-saving assistance to millions of people all around the world. They place their own lives at risk and help others in conflict zones and areas of tragic disasters. So far, all around the world, more than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced dangerous situations while they were trying to help people in need. Humanitarians are known to provide support for different world challenges like hunger, gender-based violence, refugees or displaced people, help for children, access to water and sanitation and more.

World Humanitarian Day was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in December 2008. It was first observed on August 19, 2009. The date has been set after the anniversary date of a bombing in Baghdad in which 22 people lost their lives. Several people have been affected by natural disasters over the past decade and nearly 211 million people are affected each year. The increasing crisis in all regions all over the world has increased the need for humanitarians each year.

