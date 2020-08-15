Independence Day Images To Send To Your Loved Ones To Celebrate This Day

In India, Independence Day is observed on August 15, every year. The day is a national holiday in the country and is held in order to commemorate the nation's independence from the British rule on 15th August 1947. Here are some of the Independence Day images that you can send to your near and dear ones to celebrate this day.

Independence Day Images

August 15th is the day when the provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947, as passed by the United Kingdom Parliament, that transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly finally came into effect. Independence Day celebrates the fact that India attained independence following the Independence Movement noted for largely nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience. The independence in this country came with the coinciding and the partition of India, where British India was divided along religious lines into the Dominions of India and Pakistan. Violent riots and mass casualties, and the displacement of nearly 15 million people due to religious violence accompanied the partition.

On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, who is the first Prime Minister of India, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. On each subsequent Independence Day, the then present Prime Minister customarily raises the flag and gives an address to the nation. The entire event is broadcasted by Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster, and usually begins with the shehnai music of Ustad Bismillah Khan. Independence Day is often observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and many cultural events, as it is a national holiday.

During the period of mid-1930s, the reform was gradually legislated by the British, and the Congress won victories in the resulting elections. The next decade was filled with political turmoil due to the Indian participation in World War II, the Congress' final push for non-cooperation, and an upsurge of Muslim nationalism, that was led by the All-India Muslim League. The escalating political tension was capped by Independence in 1947. The issue was resolved by the partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan. August 15, Independence Day is a day for great pride for all the Indians.

