YouTuber Be YouNick Announces Collaboration With 'Shri' Dwayne Johnson

With over 3 million subscribers and more than 900k followers on social media, YouTube creator Be YouNick has taken the internet over by a storm. While the BYN team has a lot of members, the main face of the Be YouNick channel is Nikunj Lotia. He recently took to his social media to share a piece of exciting news with his fans.

Be YouNick announces cameo in San Andreas 2 with Shri Dwayne Johnson

Taking to his Instagram Be YouNick posted a picture of him with Dwayne Johnson. He announced the final episode of his international collaboration and revealed that it was his reason to visit LA as well. He then revealed that he will be doing a cameo in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film, San Andreas 2.

ALSO READ | Mallika Dua To Kanan Gill, Popular YouTubers Who Featured In Bollywood Films

He said that while the movie release has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the collaboration video will be out the next day. Be YouNick also revealed that he has been a fan of Dwayne Johnson for 22 years. He then went to thank The Rock and also thanked his fan squad for their support throughout his journey.

ALSO READ | YouTuber PewDiePie Posts Last Video On Platform, Announces A Break

He never ceases to amaze his fans with his short videos and what makes them special is the unexpected twist that the team adds at the end. Be YouNick recently started his series of International Collaborations and has collaborated with multiple creators including Anja Ferreira, Debbie Sath, Evelyn Gonzales, and Simmi Singh. He also recently collaborated for a couple of videos with Nargis Fakhri.

Be YouNick also often collaborates with multiple Bollywood stars usually ahead of their upcoming films. The BYN team finds creative ways for the stars to promote their films on his platform. Some of his popular collaborations include Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Boman Irani, and Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ | YouTuber Says, 'don't Have Extra Phones' As Fan Asks For iPhone 11

ALSO READ | What Happened To Dallymd's Jake Koehler? Details About The YouTuber's Accident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.